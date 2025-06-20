International Yoga Day today: Madrasas, Sarvodaya Schools across UP to mark day

The International Yoga Day will be marked across the state with participation from all the Madrasa Board affiliated Madrasas across the state on Saturday. Sarvodaya schools run by the Social Welfare Department from Class 6 to 12 will also hold Yoga Day celebrations on the theme of “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. For representation only (HT File Photo)

On this occasion, group yoga sessions will be organised in all the schools with the participation of students, teachers and staff, in which pranayama and various yogasanas will be done under the guidance of yoga teachers.

Along with this, awareness will also be created on the benefits of yoga and its importance in life, which will help the students a lot in reducing stress and increasing concentration.

Uttar Pradesh MoS minority welfare, Muslim waqf and haj, Danish Azad Ansari will be participating in Yoga Day Celebrations at Warsia Madrasa in Gomti Nagar. The UP BJP minority morcha chief Kunwar Basit Ali will also participate in Yoga Day celebrations at Warsia Madrasa.

Ansari said, “Yoga is performed with the aim to keep the mind and body fit and healthy. Yoga Day will be celebrated across all the Madrasa Board-affiliated madrasas across the state in an attempt to spread the message of physical and mental fitness.”

Ali said, “We are going to organise Yoga Day celebrations across the state. Yoga is meant for all and we all know that our PM Narendra Modi got international recognition for Yoga, and today the entire world knows the importance of Yoga.”

On the other hand, special programmes will be organised on Saturday in Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya schools run by the social welfare department. This year’s theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, which reflects the global spirit of keeping oneself and the whole society healthy.

The UP social welfare department is running 100 Sarvodaya schools with residential facilities from Class 6 to 12 for the students of economically weaker families across the state. Along with quality education in these schools, the facility of free coaching for competitive exams like JEE and NEET is also being provided.