Invest UP reviews work of Udyami Mitras, DICs’ GMs

The Invest UP has conducted a comprehensive review of tasks assigned to Udyami Mitras (UMs) and general managers of district industries centres (GM-DICs) across 75 districts of the state to ensure district-wise monitoring of investment promotion efforts. The extensive initiative was aimed to strengthen grassroots investment facilitation, fast-track project execution and identify region-specific challenges and opportunities. (For Representation)

Spanned over a 46-day period, a total of 155 key officials—including GMs of DICs and Udyami Mitras—actively participated in sessions held at the Invest UP headquarters in Lucknow, said Invest UP on Friday. Launched on June 2, the review concluded on July 18.

The extensive initiative was aimed to strengthen grassroots investment facilitation, fast-track project execution and identify region-specific challenges and opportunities. Each district team presented uniform, data-driven reports highlighting key indicators such as land availability, project status, investor engagement, and future action plans.

The review covered MoUs signed, project commercialisation targets for FY 2025–26, land bank details, resolution of investor grievances and outreach initiatives. Sessions included individual district industrial profiles, explored expansion strategies for food processing and manufacturing units and underscored the importance of policy awareness and capacity building through best practice sharing.

It was decided during the review meeting that Udyami Mitras and GMs of DICs will undergo strategic training to enhance their capabilities in strategic investment facilitation. Each Udyami Mitra and DIC has now been tasked with supporting 180 industrial units by resolving land and NOC-related issues, aiding in the revival of sick units, and contributing to quarterly performance evaluations.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasised the critical role of Udyami Mitras in facilitating ground-level investments. “This strategic review, coupled with focused training for DIC officials, will enhance implementation, address bottlenecks and strengthen district-level industrial strategies,” Singh said on Friday.