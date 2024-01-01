Invite for Pran Pratishtha: VHP’s Akshat distribution drive starts from Ayodhya

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday began the nationwide ‘Akshat’ (sacred rice) distribution campaign from Ayodhya asking people to organise special puja ceremonies in temples and celebrate Diwali on January 22. The(VHP on January 1 began the nationwide ‘Akshat’ (sacred rice) distribution campaign from Ayodhya asking people to organise special puja ceremonies in temples and celebrate Diwali on January 22. (Sourced)

Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, launched the campaign from Matgajendra temple in Ramkot area of Ayodhya. The campaign will end on January 15. Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will start from January 16.

According to Hindu scriptures, Matgajendra is the son of Vibhishana, the younger brother of demon king Ravan. Lord Ram had appointed Matgajendra as the Kotwal of Ayodhya. Rai kicked off the campaign from the Balda colony, a predominantly Valmiki community area.

As Rai and other members of the VHP reached the Balda colony, womenfolk welcomed them by showering flowers. RSS leaders Gajendra ji (who goes by one name), Mahant Jairam Das, Manoj, Devendra, Mahant Vaidehi Vallabh Sharan and others were present on the occasion. Child artistes dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman and Goddess Sita were also present.

“In Hindu culture, Akshat (sacred rice) is also handed over along with an invite for a marriage or any auspicious ceremony,” said Champat Rai. Simultaneously, the VHP cadre kicked off the Askhat distribution campaign across the country. In the state capital also, Askhat distribution was carried out.

The VHP is distributing Akshat in five lakh villagers in an effort to reach out to people across the country and connect them with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

This campaign, which is in line with the one taken during the Ram temple movement in 1980s, was approved by the board of trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya on October 7 last year.

According to the Ram Mandir Trust, this campaign is part of the plan to associate as many people as possible with the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla as only limited people have been invited for the event. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on November 5 last year had handed over sacred rice (Akshat) in Ayodhya to VHP volunteers and office bearers after Vedic rituals at the makeshift temple for distribution in five lakh villages across the country to send formal invitation to people.

Around 100 VHP volunteers from 45 regions from across the country were present in Ayodhya to receive sacred rice. Each volunteer was handed over five kg sacred rice in metal pitchers. Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das and other priests had performed the rituals. They returned to their respective regions with sacred rice.

This sacred rice was mixed with larger quantities according to the requirement. After Vedic rituals, its distribution began from Monday. “In this fortnight-long campaign, the VHP cadre will reach out to five lakh villagers across the country to distribute this sacred rice to villagers,” said Rai.

According to Hindu rituals, Akshat mixed with turmeric is distributed as part of the invitation for any ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. From the next day, devotees will be allowed to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

The Yogi government also started telecasting Ramanand Sagar’s tele-serial Ramayana on LED screens in seven locations in Ayodhya from last week. An initiative of the information and public relations department of the state government, the show starts from 5 pm to 11pm at the Ramkatha Park Museum, near Kanak Bhawan, Shri Ram Ashram, Ashrafi Bhawan, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal and Laxman Fort.