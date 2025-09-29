Invites for Ram Mandir flag hoisting ceremony from Oct 15

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will begin sending invitations from October 15 for the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The three-day ceremony will be held from November 23 to 25, with the flag hoisting scheduled on the concluding day, coinciding with Vivah Panchami. The Trust has also decided to increase the number of guests from 8,000 to 10,000. (Source)

The flag will be raised on a 42-foot pole atop the 161-foot spire of the temple. The trust has also increased the number of guests from 8,000 to 10,000. “Arrangements for guest accommodations are being made at Teerth Kshetra Puram, Karsevak Puram, Ramsevak Puram, and in mutts, temples, and ashrams. Guests from around 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh, along with Ayodhya residents, are being invited,” Trust member Anil Mishra, said.

Acharyas from Ayodhya and Kashi will perform the rituals. The trust is yet to take a final decision on inviting the Prime Minister and the President.

The ceremony will not be limited to the Ram Mandir. Flags will also be hoisted at six other temples within the complex: Shiva, Surya, Ganpati, Hanuman, Mata Bhagwati, Maa Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temples, with separate rituals at each.

The Ram Janmabhoomi complex also houses the Saptarishi Mandap, comprising seven temples dedicated to sages and devotees associated with Lord Rama, including Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Vashistha, Nishad Raj, Ahilya, and Shabari.

The trust said all temples in the complex will be open to devotees by the end of next month. It also plans to maintain green cover across 70% of the 70-acre campus. The construction of the Ram Mandir is expected to be completed by December.