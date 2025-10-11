IPS officer’s suicide: Mayawati slams ‘caste-based harassment’ in Haryana

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday expressed deep concern over the recent suicide of a senior IPS officer who allegedly faced caste-based harassment in Haryana. In a post on X, Mayawati termed the incident a “national shame” and a reflection of the deep-rooted casteism in India’s administrative systems. BSP chief Mayawati termed the IPS officer’s suicide in Haryana a ‘national shame’. (HT file)

The BSP chief claimed that caste-based exploitation continues at every level in the society regardless of economic status or professional achievement. She cited Y Puran Kumar’s case as an example where despite holding a high-ranking position, he faced persistent harassment.

She warned against attempts to undermine the reservation system, criticising those who advocate for a creamy layer in reservations for SC/ST communities. In her post, Mayawati demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, urging the Haryana government to act with integrity and seriousness.

She also appealed to the Supreme Court and the Centre to take cognizance of the case, ensuring that the investigation remains free from political interference. Mayawati cautioned parties like the Congress and the BJP “against exploiting Dalits for political gains”, alleging that they only champion Dalit rights during elections but abandon them once in power. She urged Dalit leaders to break ties with such parties and work towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

The deceased IPS officer’s wife, a senior IAS officer in Haryana, has accused top officials of orchestrating a sustained campaign of harassment and mental torture against her husband.