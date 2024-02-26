ISC Chemistry paper: Exam postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Barely two hours before the start of the ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) exam, scheduled for Monday (February 26), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced postponing the exam “due to unforeseen circumstances”. Now, the Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination has been rescheduled for Thursday (March 21) at 2 pm. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A notification sent by deputy secretary of council, Sangeeta Bhatia to all principals read: “The ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, 21st March 2024, 2.00 Р.М. You are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned. We thank you for your support in the matter.”

When contacted Bhatia said, “A fresh set of question papers of the said exam will be sent to convenors. The exam has been rescheduled for March 21. Besides this, I just cannot say anything to the press.” Those in the know of things said that the fact that a new set of question papers will be sent again to all convenors is an indication that the sanctity of the said question paper must have been compromised somewhere. The council, however, did not admit that the said question paper was leaked and hence it was postponed.

ISC school principals in Lucknow said the council has not pointed out the reason that led to the cancellation of the paper two hours before the exam. But there is speculation that the question paper must have been leaked somewhere, and thereafter, the council took a call to cancel the exam at the last moment to maintain the sanctity of the exam.

Inconvenience to thousands

The examination’s cancellation caused huge inconvenience to thousands of students and their parents as the announcement was made just two hours before the examination began. They said that the council should give an explainer citing why the examination was cancelled.

Many students came to know about the postponement of the examination after they had reached the examination centre.

In Lucknow, the mother of an ISC student, who studies at City Montessori School, Lucknow, received a WhatsApp message from the school at 12:47 pm that read: “Dear parents and students, kindly note that as per the circular from the Council the Chemistry exam scheduled for today 26th February has been postponed to 21st March due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Vikas Singh who went to drop his niece to Loreto Convent Intermediate College for the said exam, said, “As soon as he reached the school with his niece, they were informed at the gate that the exam had been postponed and parents and family should take their ward back home.” The rest of the exams will continue as per the schedule, the school informed.

St Francis College, Lucknow sent notice to parents at 12.40 pm saying: Dear Parents/Students, today’s ISC Chemistry paper 1 has been postponed to 21st March 2024. So students should not come to school for the exam today. Principal.”

The ISC exam started from February 12 and will end on April 3.