Islamic Centre of India starts ‘Ramadan Helpline’, to be operational from first day of Ramzan

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 26, 2025 04:17 AM IST

Islamic Centre of India launched ‘Ramadan Helpline’ for guidance on Ramzan practices, operating daily from 2pm to 4pm. Contact via phone, WhatsApp, or email.

The Islamic Centre of India started ‘Ramadan Helpline’ on Tuesday which will help people get information on roza, sehri, namaz, sadqa, iftar, taraweeh and other practices related to Ramzan.

(Pic for representation only.)
(Pic for representation only.)

Those seeking help from scholars will be able to directly call on phone line, or send their queries on WhatsApp, or they can even send e-mail.

The chairman of Islamic Centre of India, Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali inaugurated the helpline on Tuesday and said, “It is necessary to know the correct practices. In the Holy Quran, the believers were told that if you do not know about anything, ask the knowledgeable people.”

Also Read | City-wise Ramadan 2025 timetable for India: Check Delhi, Lucknow or your city's fasting schedule, sehri and iftar time

He said that ‘Ramadan Helpline’ was established in the year 2002 under the Islamic Centre of India under the supervision of Walid Majid Hazrat Maulana Ahmed Miyan Farangi Mahali.

Throwing light on the specialty of the helpline, Maulana Khalid Rasheed said, “Along with the importance of Ramzan, questions related to roza, zakat, taraweeh, iftar, sehri, namaz and other such subjects could be asked. It is hoped that people will benefit from this on a large scale.”

Also Read | Ramadan 2025: 8 stunning decor ideas to infuse your home with festive spirit

Maulana said that this helpline is a unique helpline in the country. “It has been established for the religious guidance of common Muslims. People call and mail from other parts of the country and abroad as well. This helpline will be operational from 2pm to 4pm daily from the first day of the of the holy month of Ramzan. This helpline can be contacted on the following mobile numbers, e-mail, and whatsapp. The numbers for helpline are 9415102947, 7007705774, 9140427677 and e-mail will be ramzanhelpline2005@gmail.com.”

The moon for the holy month of Ramzan will be sighted on February 28.



