ISN conference at SGPGI: Experts say pig kidney transplants could be an answer to donor crisis in India

As India grapples with a rapidly growing burden of chronic kidney metabolic (CKM) syndrome, scientists highlighted pig kidney transplantation as a potential future solution to the country’s acute shortage of donor kidneys. Scientists highlighted pig kidney transplantation as a potential future solution to the country’s acute shortage of donor kidneys. (For representation)

At the Indian Society of Nephrology (ISN) conference held at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), a scientist said that a patient who was the first recipient of pig kidney in the USA survived for six months.

Addressing the conference, prof Narayan Prasad said CKM is an emerging and serious health challenge, driven by a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and abnormal lipid levels. “CKM not only damages the kidneys but also significantly increases the risk of heart disease. However, xenotransplantation may address the shortage of donor organ availability. While prevention remains critical, breakthrough technologies like pig kidney transplantation may redefine the future of kidney care,” he said.

An Indian-origin doctor based in the United States, Dr Tadapuri, spoke about recent advances in xenotransplantation. He said the world’s first recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney remained alive for six months with good kidney function before eventually succumbing to an infection. “Research is ongoing, but pig kidney transplantation could become a crucial option for patients who currently die while waiting for a donor organ,” he said.

The conference also marked a joint initiative between Indian nephrologists and Indian-origin scientists from the American Society of Nephrology to collaborate on CKM prevention, supportive care and new therapies.

Prof Prasad noted that the World Health Organization has now classified kidney disease alongside other major non-communicable diseases, paving the way for targeted therapies, combination drug treatments and large-scale prevention programmes.

Experts also stressed the need for “green dialysis”. With nearly 200 litres of water consumed per dialysis session, measures such as water reuse, solar energy and safe reuse of dialysers were advocated to reduce environmental impact.

In the paediatric section, the changing approach to paediatric hypertension was addressed by Dr Ajay Sharma, who discussed the shift from traditional guidelines to more patient-centric clinical practice.

Dr Rukshana Sheth emphasised the crucial role of nutrition in managing paediatric chronic kidney disease (CKD), offering practical guidance for clinicians and families. Dr Sidharth Sethi (New Delhi) outlined principles of renal replacement therapy optimised for smaller paediatric patients.