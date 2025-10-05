ISRO to set up space science lab at Raj Bhawan school

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon establish an ultra-modern Space Science and Innovation Lab at the state-run upper primary school on the Raj Bhawan campus in Lucknow. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project was signed on Sunday in the presence of governor Anandiben Patel. The lab is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 26, 2026. An MoU for the project was signed on Sunday in the presence of governor Anandiben Patel. The lab is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 26, 2026. (HT)

The initiative is part of a larger ISRO outreach effort, which began with the establishment of rural space laboratories in government schools, including one in Hasudi Ausanpur village of Siddharthnagar district, inspiring scientific learning among children in rural Uttar Pradesh.

To be set up at a cost of about ₹12.5 lakh, the lab aims to spark curiosity and innovation among students in the fields of space science, robotics, drone technology, artificial intelligence, astronomy, and satellite systems. It will provide hands-on learning experiences to strengthen STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education in line with the National Education Policy 2020, officials said.

Students will work on models of satellites, rovers, drones, and space mission simulations, developing scientific temper and problem-solving skills. The project is supported by HDFC Bank under its CSR initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said instilling scientific curiosity and innovation in children from an early age was crucial for nation-building. “Experiential learning will help children gain a practical understanding of science, boosting their confidence and creativity,” she said, adding that the upcoming era belongs to space technology and India must prepare its youth accordingly.

She announced that the Adarsh Vidyalaya was under construction at Raj Bhawan and that the space lab would be inaugurated there on January 26. She directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe and also develop a scenic garden on the school campus.

Patel, who is personally monitoring the project, said the Raj Bhawan staff had taken the initiative to motivate children and parents, leading to higher enrolment. The Raj Bhawan currently bears the children’s educational expenses. “Our job is to provide opportunities; it is the students’ duty to study and progress,” she told the children.

She also urged parents and teachers to work together to ensure every child attended school regularly and stayed away from social evils such as drug addiction. “If a child is absent, teachers must contact the parents or visit their homes. If needed, I will personally do so,” she said.

The governor added that the Raj Bhawan school, now upgraded to Class 10, would begin enrolments soon and a van would be provided for student transportation. She also directed that a chapter from Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography be read and discussed with students daily after morning prayers to promote moral values.