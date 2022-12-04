I-T dept job fraud: One more held

Lucknow The Lucknow police arrested one more person on Friday in connection with the job- related fraud in income tax department.

This comes nearly 10 days after the arrest of a woman Priyanka Mishra who was carrying fake interviews for different posts in income tax (I-T) department, while sitting in a canteen on the department’s premises in Hazratganj on November 22.

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Central, Rajesh Srivastava said the arrested person was identified as Suraj Mishra, whose name surfaced while scanning call details of the main accused Priyanka Mishra. He said Suraj Mishra was a contractual employee at Shakti Bhawan and was in constant touch with Priyanka Mishra. Suraj Mishra was the person who distributed fake appointment letters to job aspirants after Priyanka took their fake interviews posing as a senior I-T officer, he said.

The ADCP said the job aspirants used to believe her as she used to call them for interview while sitting in the staff cafeteria of I-T building in Hazratganj, where general public could not easily enter. Moreover, the security guards as well as other canteen staff treated her as if she was a senior I-T officer, he added.

The ADCP said Priyanka Mishra allegedly handed over recruitment letters to over a dozen job aspirants after procuring money from them. Priyanka Mishra is a resident of Shahjahanpur district, and several fake appointment letters, fake stamps of IT officials and other documents were recovered from her possession.

He said the woman was arrested after some I-T officials informed the police about some suspicious activities going on in the staff cafeteria of IT office at around 3 pm on November 22. He said the woman could not give a satisfactory answer when the I-T officials asked about her presence in the office and she tried to escape from there when she was held and handed over to the police. He said investigation revealed that the woman was visiting the I-T office for the past one week during which she befriended some of the staff of the cafeteria and posed as if she were an officer in the same department.