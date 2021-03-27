It’s raining gujiya this Holi!

The sweet war of gujiya is heating up among the sweet sellers and bakeries in the state capital. With innovation being the keyword in this battle of taste, the food joints are gladly offering numerous flavours of Holi special delicacy as the festival inches closer.

From traditional to dry-fruit and baked options there is a lot to choose for those who love to binge during festivities and as well as for gifting purposes. The variants include khoya, navratan, sugar free, dates, chocolate, fig, rose, mango, meva anjeer, almond, pistachio, gulkand, mango, gold-crust and the baked variety includes chocolate, wafers, saffron, sugar free and regular.

Baahubali gujiya weighing 1.5 kgs each (HT Photo)

“See traditional khoya and kesariya navratan gujiya are what people like most. 80 to 90% of customers go for traditional ones. Rest of the options is for buyers who wish to add-on according to their taste and need. In trade its said customers are king, so we need to give them an entire assortment including baked varieties,” said Matrika Gupta of Ram Asrey Sweets adding that they have 17 types to choose from.

“Nothing beats a homemade gujiya but then we can also pick from a range delicious and interesting options available in the market to serve our guests,” said Yatish Srivastava, a foodie and a blogger.

For those who don’t have a liking for traditional sweets and look for bakery items, too have a wide choice to pick from. “We have wafers, sugar free, chocolate, kesar and regular gujiyas. All are baked, filled with the richness dry fruits and prepared with thin crust which does not involves ‘maida’ and are sweetened by honey. Besides, our baklawa is a hot selling novelty item that we first introduced in the market,” said Vikas Malik of Danbro by Mr Brown.

Chocolate gujiyas (Sourced)

Trying to give something new to customers the sweet sellers are busy innovating. “We have introduced Bahubali gujiya which in one-piece weighs 1.5 kilograms. It’s a traditional gujiya and the concept of one large piece is that entire family can jointly savour it while celebrating festivities,” shares Ravindra Gupta of Chhappan Bhog. Besides, they are 11 more variants including Exotica which is made of pure gold foil.

“Currently, we have 11 variants to offer including the Golden Gujiya. We have also noticed that besides sweets people also ask for namkeens, so we arranged 13 varieties to choose from,” said Utkarsh Gupta of Classic Radhey Sweets. The large number of options are available for the customers, so, now we have all the more reason to sport a sweet smile.