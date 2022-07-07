Jal Sansthan tests water supply after diarrhoea outbreak in UP’s Fatehpur village

Team of Jal Sansthan officials visited Fatehpur village in sector B of Aliganj after a diarrhoea outbreak allegedly due to the poor quality of drinking water supplied to the area. As many as 40 cases have been reported in Fatehpur village. Jal Sansthan’s acting general manager Ram Kailash said, “If the employees of Jal Sansthan are found guilty for supplying the poor-quality water, then action would be taken against them. No laxity in treatment of potable water would be tolerated.”

Kailash said a complaint was received on the phone on July 5 (Tuesday) that under Zone-3, the water supply was contaminated. “Immediately the executive engineer, Zone-3, inspected the area. Proper arrangement for chlorination at the overhead tank was found.”

Kailash said, however, while checking the water connections in the locality, we found two connections passing through a drain. “They were immediately checked and cut off from the rest of the pipeline. Water tankers have been provided at five places as an alternative arrangement. The pipeline was cleaned at two places on Wednesday. In all, 12 samples of water have been collected for the OT test, and all of them were found positive. As many as 10 water samples have been sent for bacteriological test, and four samples have been sent for chemical examination to the State Health Institute, Aliganj lab,” he said.

Kailash said the department will monitor the quality of water in the morning and the evening daily for the next few days because, till now, our tests have proven that the water supplied by Jal Sansthan is not responsible for the spread of diarrhoea in the area.