Jal Sansthan tests water supply after diarrhoea outbreak in UP’s Fatehpur village
Team of Jal Sansthan officials visited Fatehpur village in sector B of Aliganj after a diarrhoea outbreak allegedly due to the poor quality of drinking water supplied to the area. As many as 40 cases have been reported in Fatehpur village. Jal Sansthan’s acting general manager Ram Kailash said, “If the employees of Jal Sansthan are found guilty for supplying the poor-quality water, then action would be taken against them. No laxity in treatment of potable water would be tolerated.”
Kailash said a complaint was received on the phone on July 5 (Tuesday) that under Zone-3, the water supply was contaminated. “Immediately the executive engineer, Zone-3, inspected the area. Proper arrangement for chlorination at the overhead tank was found.”
Kailash said, however, while checking the water connections in the locality, we found two connections passing through a drain. “They were immediately checked and cut off from the rest of the pipeline. Water tankers have been provided at five places as an alternative arrangement. The pipeline was cleaned at two places on Wednesday. In all, 12 samples of water have been collected for the OT test, and all of them were found positive. As many as 10 water samples have been sent for bacteriological test, and four samples have been sent for chemical examination to the State Health Institute, Aliganj lab,” he said.
Kailash said the department will monitor the quality of water in the morning and the evening daily for the next few days because, till now, our tests have proven that the water supplied by Jal Sansthan is not responsible for the spread of diarrhoea in the area.
-
CR to install long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations
With each passing day, travelling in the local trains has become a task for Mumbaiites in the monsoon season. To make it convenient and bring relief for the passengers from getting wet while boarding the locals, the Central Railway has planned to put up a long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations. These long-span structures will be similar to the roof cover at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
-
Improve DIKSHA App usage in Uttar Pradesh: DG School Edu to BSAs
The DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) portal/app is still not being used by all the teachers/children/parents of government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh. This came to light in a review done by the state's basic education department. Teachers and headmasters are to be tasked with creating awareness volunteers at the village level for the purpose. Director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said those children or parents, not connected yet to the updated Diksha App, should download it.
-
Unsold flats reduce in NCR as relators keep away from new projects, says report
An increase in sale of residential units and a conscious decision by developers to regulate new projects has led to a 16% decline in unsold housing stock between July 2021 and July 2022 in the National Capital Region, a report by a private consultancy, Anarock, has said.
-
14,461 khataraas removed from city roads in four months
Mumbai: In order to de-clog the streets and ensure free flow of traffic, as many as 14,461 abandoned vehicles (khataraas) were removed from the city roads in the past four months by the Mumbai traffic police. The 14,461 vehicles, which include two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers, were removed from March 6 to July 2.
-
City got 212% more rain than normal this week
Between July 1 and July 6 this year, the city received 634.3mm of rain. Firstly, it is more than twice the normal rainfall amount for those six days, which stands at 203.6mm, per India Meteorological Department data. That's 212% more rain received by Mumbai this week than it normally should. Secondly, 634.3mm of rain is a large chunk of the total seasonal rainfall received by the city this monsoon.
