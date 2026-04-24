Janata Darshan: Form special teams to resolve land disputes, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to constitute special teams for the effective resolution of land-related disputes, asserting that illegal possession of another person’s property will not be tolerated. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The chief minister called for strict action against the land mafia and individuals harassing the poor.

“Land ownership must remain with the rightful owner. If any influential person has encroached upon someone’s land, it must be freed, and strict legal action should be taken. No one should be spared,” he said.

According to an official statement, Adityanath was interacting with people during a Janata Darshan programme at the Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur, where he met around 200 individuals and heard their grievances.

He referred their applications to the departments concerned and instructed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of all cases.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, he said, “No injustice should be done to anyone, and every effort must be made to bring prosperity to every citizen.”

Several people who approached him seeking financial assistance for medical treatment were assured full support from the government, subject to the submission of medical estimates.

The chief minister further stressed that police-related matters must be handled with transparency and fairness, adding that every victim should be treated with sensitivity and provided timely assistance.

Earlier, on Wednesday night, Adityanath visited the residence of former MLC Sudama Singh on Railway Station Road in Gorakhpur and paid tributes to his son, Rajeev Kumar Singh, who recently passed away.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, invoking the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath.