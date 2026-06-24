Jayant’s jump: From the fire into looming mobility uncertainty

Uncertainty looms large over the future of 3D character artist Jayant Gupta, who suffered severe injuries after jumping from the upper floors of the burning Aliganj building to save his life. Jayant Gupta (HT Photo)

Admitted to the KGMU, Jayant remains under close observation.

KGMU spokesperson prof KK Singh said that while Jayant’s condition is stable, it is too early to predict anything. “Based on the nature of the injuries, recovery may take anywhere between three and six months. However, no definite assessment can be made at this stage, whether he can walk or will need permanent assistance. He is being closely monitored and is receiving the best possible treatment,” he said.

Jayant’s cousin, Mayank Singh Azad, is staying with him at the hospital to attend to him.

According to family members, Jayant sustained multiple fractures in his back as an impact of the fall. Apart from the physical injuries, he is also struggling to cope with the trauma of the incident.

Mayank said doctors are yet to determine the long-term impact of the injuries. “They are themselves not certain at this stage…as of now, they are not planning surgery and are trying to manage his condition conservatively,” he said.

Doctors have informed the family that physiotherapy and rehabilitation will play a crucial role in his recovery. The family has been assured that every effort is being made to restore his mobility and prevent long-term disability.

Jayant, the only child of his family, lost his mother during the Covid pandemic and lives with his father in Lucknow. The incident has once again placed the family in an emotionally difficult situation.

Despite concerns over his health, the family said financial pressures are currently manageable. Jayant’s father is a retired government employee and receives a pension, while Mayank, a creative designer based in Dubai, has postponed his return and is staying in Lucknow to care for his cousin.

“We are not being charged a single penny for the treatment. The hospital administration and doctors have been fully supportive,” Mayank said.

For Jayant and his family, the battle now extends beyond surviving the fire.