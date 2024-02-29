Jeeva murder case: Elusive mafioso Badan Singh chargesheeted as key conspirator

LUCKNOW: The elusive Meerut mafioso Badan Singh, alias Baddo, has been charged as a key conspirator in the sensational murder of jailed mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s henchman and gangster, Sanjeev Maheshwari, alias Jeeva (48), inside the SC/ST court of Lucknow on June 2, 2023, said senior police officials of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate. Badan Singh ‘Baddo’ (Sourced)

The police arrested Jaunpur resident Vijay Yadav when he attempted to flee after shooting Jeeva dead inside the court premises disguised as a lawyer. The Lucknow police had previously filed a chargesheet against Vijay Yadav in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on September 2, 2023, in which they had mentioned Baddo’s role for hatching conspiracy of Jeeva’s murder from Nepal. The chargesheet said that Baddo hired Vijay Yadav for ₹50 lakh and also met him in Nepal.

Confirming the filing of the chargesheet against Baddo, a senior Lucknow police official said that it was filed after Vijay Yadav confirmed meeting Baddo in Nepal upon seeing his photograph. The official further said that Jeeva’s letter to the court, expressing apprehension of a threat to his life from Baddo before he was shot dead last year, was also used as the basis for naming Baddo as a key conspirator in the case in the chargesheet.

Sharing further details about Baddo, Special Task Force (STF) Meerut unit additional superintendent of police (ASP) Brijesh Kumar Singh said that Baddo had escaped from police custody after drugging police personnel in a Meerut hotel on March 28, 2019. Singh said that Baddo, known for his luxurious lifestyle, had carried a reward of ₹5 lakh since May 25, 2023. He added that the accused was believed to be living abroad, and his locations in different countries had been tracked at times.

Another Lucknow police official added that investigators have found more evidence regarding the criminal conspiracy involving Baddo and his gang members in the crime. The said that Baddo’s gang members provided a bulletproof jacket to Vijay Yadav, but he refused to wear it, citing the hot and humid weather. “Suspicious individuals were also spotted assisting Vijay Yadav in entering the court premises in CCTV footage obtained from various locations during the investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, another senior cop, privy to the investigation, said the chargesheet was filed against the key accused Vijay Yadav under Indian Penal Code sections including 302 for murder, 307 for attempt to murder, 332 for causing hurt to public servant in the discharge of his duty, 353 for assault or use of criminal force against public servant as well as section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act as well as sections 3/25/27 of the arms act. He said Baddo has been made accused under section 120 of IPC under criminal conspiracy.