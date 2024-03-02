Jeeva’s wife added to list of most wanted women gangsters

The name of slain gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva’s wife Payal Maheshwari has been added to the most wanted list of women gangsters in Uttar Pradesh after the Muzaffarnagar police announced a reward of ₹25,000 on her arrest on Friday, senior police officials said here on Saturday. For Representation Only (HT File)

They said she has been at large since she was booked under the U.P. Gangsters Act by the Muzaffarnagar district police in April 2023.

Payal joins Afsha Ansari, the wife of mafioso Mukhtar Ansari, and Shaista Parveen, slain mafia don Atiq Ahmad’s wife, on the list.

The officials said Afsha Ansari and Shaista Parveen are on the run. The police had increased the reward on Afsha Ansari to ₹75,000 in April 2023, while a reward of ₹50,000 was announced on Shaista Parveen after her name surfaced among the key conspirators in the sensational killings of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police bodyguards in Prayagraj on February 24 last year.

Sharing further details, a Muzaffarnagar police official said the district police had sealed a commercial complex in Muzaffarnagar in the name of Jeeva’s wife under provisions of the Gangsters Act in April 2023.

He also said the then Muzaffarnagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav had initiated the proceedings against Jeeva, his wife and gang members and got the gang registered in the police records around two years ago.

The proceedings were initiated after a local trader lodged an FIR at Nai Mandi police station against nine people, including Jeeva and his wife, accusing them of demanding extortion, he added.

The official also said the Gangsters Act case was filed against them in the same connection on April 24, 2023.

Four accused in the case, including Amit Maheshwari, Sachin Agarwal, Shubham Bansal and Praveen Mittal, were arrested after the Gangsters Act was invoked against Jeeva’s gang members, he added.

Another accused Shanky Mittal surrendered in court while one Amit Goyal obtained a stay on his arrest from the Allahabad high court. Another accused Anuradha Maheswari was arrested in February this year while wife Payal Maheshwari remained continuously on the run since then.

Jeeva’s other family members, including his mother Kunti Maheshwari, his sons Tushar, 17, Veerbhadra, 14, Hari Om, 11, and daughter Arya, 9, stay at the residence of his late father Om Prakash Maheshwari in Prempuri locality under the Muzaffaranagar city police limits. Jeeva was shot dead inside the SC/ST court premises in Lucknow on June 7, 2023 by a hired killer in the garb of a lawyer.

Referring to Afsha Ansari, another police official said she was wanted in a February 2023 case of illegal land grabbing by forging papers.

A similar FIR of land grabbing in Chaavni line and Babedi locality was lodged against her in 2019.

The police initially declared a reward of ₹25,000 on her arrest on March 5 last year and later it was increased to ₹50,000 on April 13 the same year. In addition, the Mau district police had announced a ₹25,000 reward on her arrest in a case of embezzlement of government funds lodged against her in 2016.