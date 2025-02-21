Jewar gets 47% share of outlay for civil aviation

Civil aviation in Uttar Pradesh received ₹3,152 crore in the Budget for 2025-26. (For representation)

Around ₹1,500 crore of the outlay was earmarked for land acquisition and other activities at the upcoming Jewar airport, which will take the number of international airports in the state to five. Additionally, ₹50 crore is proposed to be spent on construction activities at the airport.

For other airports, ₹1,000 crore was set aside for land acquisition and ₹100 crore for construction activities. Currently, the state has 16 operational airports, up from just four in 2017.

Among the key development projects already underway in the sector include the expansion of the Varanasi, Aligarh, and Shravasti airports. The Gorakhpur airport will soon get a new terminal building. The airstrip in Lalitpur is slated to become a full-fledged airport.

To support these infrastructure developments, the state government has allocated ₹90 crore for air services, ensuring smooth operations and enhanced passenger experiences. Additionally, ₹20 crore has been earmarked under the Regional Connectivity Scheme Viability Gap Funding to make air travel to underserved regions more affordable and accessible.