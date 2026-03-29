Jewar marks pinnacle of BJP’s Viksit UP push in 2027 run-up

The inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar on Saturday marks the pinnacle of the BJP’s Viksit UP push in the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar. (ANI PHOTO)

The party aims to leverage this key achievement, alongside a vast network of expressways, to create a narrative based on ‘runway for development’, a term used by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“This airport in Jewar is the runway for Uttar Pradesh’s development. From here, the dreams of the youth will take flight, possibilities will come to life, and the future will reach new heights,” Adityanath said in a post on X.

The airport is positioned as a crucial infrastructure achievement, intended to transform the National Capital Region (NCR) and Western Uttar Pradesh into a global aviation and industrial hub.

It is set to benefit regions like Agra, Mathura, Aligarh and Ghaziabad, creating new opportunities for farmers, small industries, and youth.

Reflecting the party’s development plank, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said the inauguration of the Noida International Airport was not merely the launch of an infrastructure project but a “historic moment” that would elevate the future of western UP, the state’s economy and the vision of a developed India.

According to political observers, in the forthcoming assembly polls, the BJP will showcase the Noida International Airport as a model of development, especially in Western UP.

The BJP will also showcase this milestone to contrast its “engine of development” model with previous administrations.

By showcasing this project alongside a vast network of new expressways, the party aims to project its image as a provider of world-class infrastructure.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP maintained a strong but reduced dominance in western Uttar Pradesh.

Out of the 126 seats across 24 districts in the region, the BJP won 85 seats (67%), compared to the 100 seats (79%) it secured in 2017.

The BJP swept districts like Agra, Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar but lost all seats in Shamli and Moradabad districts.

“The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance in the 2022 assembly poll was a major stumbling block for the BJP. But in the 2027 assembly polls, the RLD will contest the election as an alliance partner of the BJP,” said Kaushlendra Singh, a political observer from Bahraich.

Despite losing seats, the BJP recorded its highest-ever vote share in the region during Phase 1 (western UP), averaging 49.7%.

The BJP will also look to counter the Samajwadi Party’s caste narrative, set by its PDA (Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak) formulation, especially in Purvanchal.

“The Samajwadi Party (SP) is focusing on regional development and governance issues, tailoring its manifestos to specific regions, including Purvanchal,” said Vishwanath Pandey, a political commentator from Varanasi.

The BJP’s chances of successfully using the development poll plank in the Bundelkhand region seem certain.

Although the region faces issues like drought and poverty, it has traditionally shown support for the BJP, according to political observers.