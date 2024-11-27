Jhansi hospital fire: Heads likely to roll as report identifies ‘lapses’

Some heads are likely to role as a committee probing the fire at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College submitted its report on Tuesday. Ten infants were killed on the day of the incident. (File)

“The report [on the fire accident] has been submitted,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said. “We will take action tomorrow (Wednesday) on the basis of the report’s findings,” he added. Pathak also the state’s medical education minister.

The report pointed towards individuals/staff responsible for the incident and the shortcomings, which shall form the base for action, officials aware of the development said.

The probe committee, led by medical education director general (DG) Kinjal Singh, was formed on November 16, a day after the incident took place. Its members included two officials from the health department and a nominated member from the office of the DG of fire services.

The probe focused three aspects in detail: what led to the fire, which was also part of the preliminary investigation; what can be done to avoid such an incident from happening again and who was at fault for the mishap, they added.

The team stayed in Jhansi for two days and took stock of the condition of the ward and recorded statements of all staff on duty at the time of the incident. The report was to be submitted by November 23.

While CCTV footage of the incident was retrieved from the medical college, videos made by people present at the time of the mishap also helped the probe team.

The report also recommends preventive measures and action against college officials responsible for the mishap. It has several segments including the fact-finding on the incident.

It also speaks about the quality of immediate response of the staff, the officials said. “Who raised the alarm and in what time? How was the rescue operation and evacuation of children admitted in the ward, particularly those on ventilators, was done? All has been explained threadbare,” they added.

Issues with the exit plan of the hospital have been discussed. Preventive measures and training for medical staff have been suggested.

The statements of college principal, staff nurses, senior residents and non-clinical staff were recorded by the probe team.

“The fire extinguishers, whichever were available on the campus, were used in a bid to douse the fire,” Megha, a nursing staff at the Jhansi medical college, had told reporters.

Fire extinguishers for electrical fire are different than those used when metal, liquid or solid substances catch fire.

“The newborn care unit, which had caught fire, was filled with smoke as the ventilation was not adequate. Also, lack of emergency lighting made it difficult for the staff to rescue children out of the ward immediately,” another staff member had said.

Box: What the report focuses on

What exactly happened after smoke/fire was first sighted

Could fire have been doused before it spread

The rescue plan, fire exits, reserve security staff and shifting of patients