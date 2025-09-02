Jhansi: A routine police drive, a gambler’s panic jump, and a death, officials call ‘baseless’

A 42-year-old man allegedly gambling near a pond in Jhansi, jumped into it and drowned after spotting police on Monday evening. His body was recovered on Tuesday. The incident sparked a late-night protest when locals blocked the Jhansi-Lalitpur highway, claiming the police deliberately pushed the deceased, who they said was grazing cattle. Kin allege police push led to man drowning in pond while fleeing (Sourced)

SP City Gyanendra Kumr Singh said the body was recovered on Tuesday and handed over to the family after a postmortem examination. “A heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Their allegations are baseless. All of them were gambling and ran away after seeing the police, who were actually going to another village for investigations. We have lodged a case against unknown persons for creating a ruckus and blocking the highway,” he added.

The incident occurred in Khailar village under the BHEL police outpost. Ravindra Joshi, a shopkeeper, was allegedly gambling with others when a police jeep approached. Police said they were heading to a nearby village for an investigation, but the gamblers thought they were being targeted. Some fled, while Ravindra jumped into the pond. By the time the police returned, he had drowned.

Ravindra’s daughter and villagers claimed he drowned during a police chase and was not allowed to leave the pond. Divers could not recover the body immediately, leading to a large gathering of locals protesting and blocking the highway. Hundreds shouted slogans against the police, creating a tense atmosphere.

Former Union minister Pradeep Jain arrived, demanding justice and compensation for the family. Late Monday, SSP Jhansi BBGTS Murthy sent BHEL outpost in-charge Sanjay Singh Pal, ASI Shyam Pal, and two constables to the lines and ordered an inquiry.