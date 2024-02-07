Job scam: Lucknow man cheated of ₹42 lakh
Lucknow: A city resident Vikas Kumar Singh was allegedly cheated of ₹42 lakh by a group of people on the pretext of getting him a Group C job in the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The accused not only promised the job but also conducted a fake interview in Delhi and issued a forged appointment letter.
Vikas, who previously worked on a contract with Metro Rail, met two of the accused Avnish Kumar Seth and Neeraj Kumar Pandey in 2018. They lured him with the promise of a Group C position in FCI, claiming the selection process was solely based on an interview. After the interview, a six-month training was promised before the final appointment. To get him the job, they demanded ₹42 lakh, which Vikas and his family members paid in instalments, the police said.
Following the hefty payment, Vikas and some others like him ( who had also been lured similarly) were allegedly taken for the promised training, which later turned out to be a sham. After the supposed training , Vikas never received any appointment letter. When he inquired about the delay, the accused evaded his questions and offered no concrete answers.
Realizing he had been cheated , Vikas approached the police commissioner and filed a complaint against the accused, including Avneesh, Neeraj, Prem Shankar Pandey, Anup Srivastava, Abhishek Dubey and Alok Srivastava alias Sanju.
SHO, Mahanagar, Prashant Mishra, said that an FIR was registered and a probe was being conducted.