Joint panel to fix Green Corridor congestion at two Lko points

A joint committee will be formed again to identify and resolve bottlenecks disrupting daily commuting for thousands in the state capital, the civic bosses of the city have told Hindustan Times. In particular focus is Lucknow University’s old campus and at the intersection formerly known as Smriti Vatika on the Nishatganj route under the Green Corridor Phase-II project. Traffic chaos at the Green Corridor near Hanuman Setu, in Lucknow, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The move follows persistent complaints from commuters facing long delays while crossing key stretches, particularly after traffic diversions in the area. The Corridor has instead emerged as a congestion hotspot, especially during peak evening hours.

Divisional commissioner and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) chairman Vijay Vishwas Pant told Hindustan Times that the proposed committee will include representatives from the LDA and the Lucknow Traffic Police. It will conduct a detailed assessment of the existing traffic arrangement, review intersection designs, and suggest immediate as well as long-term corrective measures.

Pant acknowledged the shortcomings in the current system and said authorities will adopt all possible solutions to ease traffic pressure. He emphasised that improving traffic flow in the affected areas remains a priority and that the committee’s recommendations will be implemented on the ground.

Despite initial claims by LDA officials that the corridor would significantly reduce congestion, the problems surfaced soon after it became operational. Authorities have since relied on temporary measures, including traffic diversions and route adjustments, to manage the situation.

While these interventions have offered partial relief, they have also increased travel distances and created additional pressure points on adjoining roads. Previous review meetings between LDA and traffic police failed to produce effective on-ground changes, allowing congestion to persist at multiple locations.

A senior LDA official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said authorities have now proposed widening the road near Hanuman Setu, particularly around the stretch earlier known as Smriti Vatika, to improve vehicular movement. The proposal is expected to be examined as part of the committee’s recommendations.