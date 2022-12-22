‘Joint replacement surgery has success rate of 98%’

Joint replacement surgery should be done at appropriate time to get the best benefit out of the same, said Dr Sanjai Srivastava, chairman of orthopaedics and joint replacement department, at Apollomedics Superspeciality hospital in a press conference on Wednesday.

Dr Srivastava said, “There is a perception among people that knee surgery has a very low success rate or that knee surgery should be avoided as much as possible. Whereas the reality is, when it comes to joint replacement surgery, the success rate is 98%. It completely depends upon the quality of the surgery, the prosthesis used, post op care and the patient’s rehabilitation process after the surgery.”

Dr Mayank Somani, MD and CEO, Apollomedics Hospitals said, “It is believed that artificial joint replacement cannot mimic the feel of natural joints. There has been drastic improvement in the materials, designs, and surgical procedures used in joint replacements. Now the knee and hip design give a feel as they are almost natural joints.”

“Earlier, people used to get joint and mobility related problems after the age of 50 but today, due to changing lifestyle and food habits, most of the people are suffering from bone weakness, difficulty in walking, back pain, weakness by the age of 30. There is always a risk of osteoporosis. We’re witnessing more and more patients with bone and hip problems every day,” said Dr Srivastava.

“At Apollomedics Superspeciality Hospital, patients of UP and neighbouring states are provided with the facility of Comprehensive Joint Replacement Surgery using state of the art medical technology,” said Dr Somani.