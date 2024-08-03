Kakori celebrations aim to inspire respect for national heroes: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed preparations for the Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival and the Har Ghar Tiranga programme during a high-level meeting at his official residence. He provided necessary guidelines to officials, according to a government spokesperson. CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take contest winners on a visit to the Kakori Memorial site. (Sourced)

The CM described the Kakori train action as an important event in India’s freedom struggle, stating that the state government would celebrate the centenary festival with great fanfare throughout the year, featuring various activities across the state. He further announced that a statewide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign would be organised from August 9 to 15, 2024.

“The centenary festival of the Kakori Train Action will commence on August 9. To mark this occasion, large-scale programmes should be organized at memorials and sites of martyrs, as well as on the banks of Amrit Sarovars across the state. The families of martyrs, freedom fighters, and ex-servicemen should be honoured during these ceremonies,” he said.

“To ensure active participation, various competitions should be organised for school children, teenagers, and youth. The winners should also be taken on a tour of the Kakori Memorial site,” he suggested.

A government press release said that chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar would instruct district officials via video conferencing on programmes related to both the events.

According to an official, during the training sessions for police, PAC, Home Guard, paramilitary, military, NCC, and school bands, the national anthem and patriotic songs should be played at martyr sites, monuments, and other locations across the state from August 9 to 15. Moreover, volunteers from Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dal, Scout Guide, NCC, and NSS should be involved in the Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival and Har Ghar Tiranga programs, the official said.

According to the press release, the chief minister directed officials to organise blood donation camps and design a logo for the Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival, which will be used in various events throughout the year.

Apart from this, the CM instructed officials to organise Shaheed Mela in Lucknow and Shahjahanpur, along with poetry recitals (kavi sammelans). To honour the martyrs, a ‘Shaheed Smriti Upvan’ will be established by launching the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ program at all martyr memorials, Amrit Sarovars, and Amrit Vatikas across the state. As part of this initiative, approximately 100 saplings will be planted at each location.

Meanwhile, the chief minister was apprised that a postal cover will be released in collaboration with the Postal Department as part of the Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival celebrations. Also, the Ministry of Railways will operate the Kakori Shaurya Gatha Express, a mobile exhibition train.