Kannauj arson: Right-wingers recite Hanuman Chalisa, seek release of those arrested
KANPUR Right-wing groups staged a protest in Kannauj on Monday against the alleged “wrongful” arrest of some people in connection with arson, after a priest found pieces of meat thrown inside a temple compound in Rasoolabad village of the district, said officials. Enraged over the incident, a mob had set three nearby meat shops on fire and damaged a graveyard in the village.
The police had arrested eight people for the arson and violence and five people for the temple related incident. In protest of arrests in the arson case, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists recited Hanuman Chalisa outside the office of Kannauj district magistrate Shubhrant Shukla on Monday noon.
They also demonstrated at the Collectorate. The two organisations claimed that the eight persons were arrested “wrongfully” and must be released immediately.
Bajrang Dal district convener Umesh Vajpayee said if the police didn’t release them on their own, workers of the outfit would ensure that they were released from the police station. “All the arrested persons were from one community that is being targeted,” he added.
Officials had a tough time dealing with the protestors who warned of upping the ante. However, the police have many more people into custody in three cases that were lodged on Saturday.
To foster religious harmony in the region, commissioner of Kanpur division Raj Shekhar and IG (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar, on Monday, held a peace meeting with locals in the area, urging them to ensure peace and harmony. The meeting was attended by religious heads and elders along with the newly appointed DM and SP at Talgram police station.
Understand your dog, its behaviour, say experts
Echoing an expert dog-handler, chief veterinary officer, Lucknow Municipal Corporation thoughts, Akash Pal, Dr Abhinav Varma, said, “It's imperative to understand the behaviour of dogs before you decide to keep them. I have been treating and training dogs for the last five years. That's why I can understand their aggressive behaviour much better than others. Not only that, I know how to counter aggression. Usually, owners of these dogs try to overpower these dogs without understanding the consequences.“
Ludhiana | 10 days on, 2 arrested for robbing Jammu traders
Two men were arrested on Monday for robbing a Jammu-based trader and pushing the victim, Irfan into the Sidhwan Canal near Jaspal Bangar bridge on July 8. The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Gora of Giaspura and Gurpreet Singh alias Rajan of Shimlapuri, who are both auto-rickshaw drivers. Police have recovered the machine, ₹1,800 and the victim's mobile phone from the suspects. He asked Gaurav to take him to his hotel in Sahnewal.
‘LMC, health dept working to sanitise Lucknow’s Faizullahganj’
Following the death of scores of pigs in Faizullahganj over the last few days and many residents also falling sick, Neeraj Bora, BJP MLA (Lucknow, North), said that a close watch was being maintained on the area and steps were being taken to arrest the rise of infectious diseases there.
No water in Kondhwa, Dhayri areas on Thursday
The Pune Municipal Corporation announced water cut on Thursday (July 21) in the areas which depend on Vadgaon water treatment plant and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station. The civic body has planned electric and civil works at treatment and pumping station areas PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “There will be no water at Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Datta nagar, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa areas.”
Pune records coolest July since 2012
Pune: Even as Pune reported incessant rainfall throughout most days in July, the city also recorded the highest day temperature at 30 degrees Celsius (July 3 and July 4) making it the coolest maximum temperature recorded since 2012. Though rainfall activity has reduced since July 13, light rains continue in the city limits. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted overcast clouds most likely to remain for the next few days.
