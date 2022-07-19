Kannauj arson: Right-wingers recite Hanuman Chalisa, seek release of those arrested

KANPUR Right-wing groups staged a protest in Kannauj on Monday against the alleged “wrongful” arrest of some people in connection with arson, after a priest found pieces of meat thrown inside a temple compound in Rasoolabad village of the district, said officials. Enraged over the incident, a mob had set three nearby meat shops on fire and damaged a graveyard in the village.

The police had arrested eight people for the arson and violence and five people for the temple related incident. In protest of arrests in the arson case, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists recited Hanuman Chalisa outside the office of Kannauj district magistrate Shubhrant Shukla on Monday noon.

They also demonstrated at the Collectorate. The two organisations claimed that the eight persons were arrested “wrongfully” and must be released immediately.

Bajrang Dal district convener Umesh Vajpayee said if the police didn’t release them on their own, workers of the outfit would ensure that they were released from the police station. “All the arrested persons were from one community that is being targeted,” he added.

Officials had a tough time dealing with the protestors who warned of upping the ante. However, the police have many more people into custody in three cases that were lodged on Saturday.

To foster religious harmony in the region, commissioner of Kanpur division Raj Shekhar and IG (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar, on Monday, held a peace meeting with locals in the area, urging them to ensure peace and harmony. The meeting was attended by religious heads and elders along with the newly appointed DM and SP at Talgram police station.