Kanpur’s Chandrashekhar Azad University receives ‘B’ grade from NAAC

Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, got a ‘B’ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Governor Anandiben Patel honoured vice-chancellor DR Singh with a citation for getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation here at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

V-C Singh informed that by getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation, CSAUA&T become the first agricultural and technological university in the country to get the NAAC grading.

Governor congratulated all the members of the team involved in NAAC preparations and encouraged them to make better preparations when the varsity applies next time.

Governor also asked the members of the committee about their preparations and gave necessary suggestions to remove the shortcomings. She said that the varsity should share the information about their preparations with other universities in the state so that they can make necessary corrections before filing their ‘Self Study Report (SSR)’ for NAAC evaluation.