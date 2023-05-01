Home / Cities / Lucknow News / One child dead, five injured as teen learning to drive hits school rickshaw

One child dead, five injured as teen learning to drive hits school rickshaw

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2023 11:56 AM IST

The accident resulted in the death of a 12-year-old student and left five other children critically injured.

A 12-year-old student was killed and five others were critically injured when a teenager learning to drive a car rammed into an e-rickshaw carrying school children in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday, police said.

Car rammed into an e-rickshaw carrying school kids in Kanpur's Nawabgunj killing one and injuring five other students. (HT photo)
The incident occurred in Kanpur's Nawabgunj, and the students were rushed to the city hospital for treatment.

DCP Central Pramod Kumar said that the driver of the car has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

lucknow kanpur
