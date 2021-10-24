Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kasganj police to probe Agra custodial death
Kasganj police to probe Agra custodial death

Investigation into the custodial death was transferred to Aligarh Agra to maintain transparency in the probe. DIG Aligarh Deepak Kumar assigned the investigation to Kasganj police.
Five Agra policemen, including an inspector, were suspended for the alleged custodial death. (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:12 PM IST
By Hemendra Chaturvedi

Agra An inspector rank officer of Kasganj police will now investigate the custodial death case, wherein a sanitation worker allegedly died in police custody here on Tuesday night.

Additional director general (ADG) Agra Zone Rajeev Krishna had ordered that probe into police action would not be undertaken by Agra police and the investigation was transferred to Aligarh police. DIG Aligarh Deepak Kumar assigned the investigation to Kasganj police on Saturday.

“We have received the orders and investigation in regard to the alleged custodial death would soon begin. An inspector level officer will conduct the investigation,” said superintendent of police (SP) Kasganj, Rohan Pramod Botre on Sunday.

Sources revealed that Kasganj police had been asked to submit the investigation report within 180 days.

“Investigation was transferred to a district other than Agra to maintain transparency in the probe, as the matter was against the Agra police. So it was found fit that police from another range should conduct the investigation,” said additional director general of police (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna while ordering transfer of investigation earlier last week.

The sanitation worker Arun Valmiki had allegedly died in police custody on Tuesday night, during a raid at his house.

Arun was a suspect in the theft of 25 lakh from Jagdishpura police station of Agra. During interrogation, he had admitted to the theft. Police took him to his house for cash recovery, where 15 lakh was allegedly recovered. However, Arun’s health deteriorated and he was rushed to hospital but was declared “brought dead” by the doctors.

Five policemen, including an inspector, were suspended for the alleged custodial death.

A case for murder was registered against unidentified cops after the death of Arun.

