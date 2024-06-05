Kashi’s huge support my moral victory: UPCC chief

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President and INDIA Bloc candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency Ajay Rai said on Tuesday that the immense support given to him by the great people of Kashi was his moral victory against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he would always remain indebted to Baba Vishwanath’s grace and Kashiites and his life would be dedicated to their service . Rai said that the way Kashi gave him support by turning the arrogant slogan of ‘10 lakh paar’ upside down, was his victory even in defeat. (HT FILE)

In a press statement, Rai said, “The great people of Kashi have blessed me with immense public support in the face of the intimidation of power and huge investment of money power, and that is my moral victory against the top citadel of power. I will remain indebted to Baba Vishwanath’s grace and the love I got from the Shiva-like Kashi residents till my last breath and my life will always be dedicated to the service of Kashi.”

Rai said that the way Kashi gave him support by turning the arrogant slogan of ‘10 lakh paar’ upside down, was his victory even in defeat. “I and my colleagues from INDIA Bloc were unarmed and on foot in this democratic war. On the other side was the glitz of power and a flood of resources. An army of chief ministers, ministers and governors was roaming from house to house in Kashi against me.”

Rai said that despite the use of power, the people of Kashi made the top leader of the BJP bite the dust even in achieving a victory by just a narrow margin. “The people of Varanasi, along with the brave workers of INDIA Bloc, fought my election . I am indebted to their faith and will stand by them in happiness and sorrow,” Rai added.

“As the President of Uttar Pradesh Congress, I am overwhelmed by the huge success of INDIA alliance along with the victory of Congress and SP in Uttar Pradesh. I am heartily grateful to the people of the state. The people of Uttar Pradesh made Narendra Modi win by less than one and a half lakh votes despite huge expenditure. The people of UP have proved that Rahul Gandhi is a much bigger mass leader than Narendra Modi. BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya proved that the political use of religious sentiments is unacceptable to democracy,” Rai added.