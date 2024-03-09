Kaushal Mahotsav - Day 1: From serpentine queues in Lucknow, 2,748 candidates shortlisted by firms

Thousands of youths from diverse educational qualifications thronged the University of Lucknow sports ground to participate in the first day’s proceedings of the two-day recruitment drive, Kaushal Mahotsav, on Saturday. The drive was organised to provide employment opportunities to the youth. Candidates at Day 1 of the Kaushal Mahotsav held at the Lucknow University grounds, in Lucknow, on Saturday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Long queues outside stalls set up by companies spoke about the eagerness of youngsters to get a suitable job.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, government of India, students arrived from nearby districts too.

BJP leader Neeraj Singh said that the Mahotsav is a huge opportunity for employment where the unemployed can get a job and become independent. More than 20,000 jobs have been made available here by about 100 big companies of the country from 20 different sectors.

NSDC officials informed that on Day 1 itself, 8,500 youth participated and 5,541 registrations have been done. With the inspiration of defence minister Rajnath Singh and with the support of NSD, a platform is being prepared, and in the coming times, more jobs and employment will be provided by the companies.

Singh also interacted with all the youth who had come to seek employment, during which handicapped youth Deepak Yadav, a resident of Barabanki, got packaging work in a company based in Gurgaon, Aasma Bano was selected for a job in LuLu Mall, Radhna Devi was selected for a job in a call centre and they thanked the organisers.

Singh visited the stalls of all the companies and personally spoke to the officials and discussed about providing maximum employment.

On Day 1, companies shortlisted job aspirants who have registered for the event, including MBAs, ITI diploma holders, graduates, intermediate pass-outs and matriculants.

The event brought together 84 employers and thousands of eager job-seekers.

Meanwhile, participants said companies were offering less money and placing them far off. According to the candidates, companies merely shortlisted candidates.

However, at the end of Day 1, more than 2,748 candidates were shortlisted by employers.

On Day 2, defence minister Rajnath Singh and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, are expected to grace the occasion, amplifying its significance.

What participants said

Ramit Kushwaha, a local from Rajajipuram, Lucknow, said that the companies participating in the drive, were only shortlisting students.

Abhishek Mishra, a pass out from Government ITI, Hardoi, said that there were long queues.

Abhishek Shukla, a BSc graduate from the Faizabad University, applied for a job at Indigo as a ground staff member. He was picked for interviews that lasted for 10 to 15 minutes. He expressed extreme disappointment as there were no facilities at the venue.

BBD University student, Shubham Vimal, claimed that although it was made obvious on the company’s profile that graduate students can apply for the position, when his turn came for the interview—after a very long wait—the interviewer politely declined to speak with him.

Alok Panday of Kanpur University, who completed his B Sc and LLB said he was asked only to submit an application. He was shortlisted by Flipkart, Goal India.

Vaibhav, a trauma care technician from the Vivekanand Institute, said he was offered a job at a distant remote location with a poor salary, hence, he declined the offer.

Nagendar Kumar, a student from the Hardoi district, claimed that although there is no confirmation, he is on Goal India’s shortlist.

Himanshu Pal, a student, finished his course work in astronomical engineering and applied for a job with Indigo. The company refused to take him because he was overqualified.