Kaushambi cracker unit blast: Another worker dies of burns

PRAYAGRAJ: The number of casualties in Kaushambi fireworks factory blast rose to eight after another worker identified as Munnalal succumbed to his burns on Tuesday. Five workers who had suffered burns are still undergoing treatment in SRN hospital and the condition of three is reported to be critical. (Pic for representation)

Resident of Chamadha village, Munnalal, 47, had suffered 95 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment in SRN hospital here .His kin Manish said besides the burns, one of Munnalal’s legs was also severed in the blast.

Meanwhile, kin of Kausar Ali, the other son of factory owner Sharafat Ali took him to Delhi for treatment. Kausar Ali was also seriously injured in the blasts while his brother Shahid Ali had died the same day. Sharafat Ali suffered a heart attack following the incident and is also undergoing treatment.

Head of the burns unit in SRN hospital Dr Mohit Jain said Munnalal who died on Tuesday had suffered 95 per cent burns. The condition of three others was also critical, he added.

The district administration in Kaushambi is now on the alert after the death of eight people in a massive explosion and fire in a fireworks factory at Bharwari. On Tuesday, police and administrative officials carried out raids at two fireworks godowns and sealed them after finding anomalies in safety arrangements.

Licenses were issued to Sharafat Ali and Tarrannum Begum in Kokhraj area for manufacturing of fireworks.

Sirathu SDM Mahendra Kumar Srivastava and circle officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma on Tuesday raided Sharafat Ali and Tarrannum ‘s godowns in Khalilabad of Bharwari area. The SDM said some completed fireworks and raw material were found in the godowns which were destroyed and the godowns were sealed.