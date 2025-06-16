Kedarnath chopper crash: Bijnor woman, granddaughter among 7 killed

Two of the seven people who were killed in a helicopter crash near the Kedarnath shrine on Sunday were from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor and related. Vinod Devi, 67, and her granddaughter Tushti Rani, 17, were killed in the mishap. Vinod Devi and her granddaughter Tushti, who were killed in the crash on Sunday (Sourced)

The chopper, belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt. Ltd., crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire. Family friend and neighbour Sanjay Kumar confirmed the two deaths.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 5:20 am when the helicopter, which had taken off from the Kedarnath helipad, went down shortly after liftoff. At least five people of the Bijnor family had reached Kedarnath on June 13 for darshan, and after completing the pilgrimage on Saturday, they arrived at the helipad early Sunday to begin their return trip.

Due to limited seats on the helicopter, only two of the family could board it. Vinod Devi and Tushti were given the seats even as Tushti’s grandfather and senior advocate Dharampal Singh, 70, stayed back at the base camp with grandsons Ishan, 15, and Gauransh, 12.

Following the news of the helicopter crash and confirmation of deaths, relatives, friends, and neighbors began visiting Dharmapal’s residence to offer condolences to the family. Late in the afternoon, the Uttarakhand administration has handed over the bodies to the bereaved family after conducting postmortem examinations.

Sanjay Kumar said Dharampal Singh’s son Atul, who is also a lawyer, had sent his family for the pilgrimage. Tushti, he added, had been hesitant to make the trip but was persuaded to go by her mother. Tushti was pursuing fashion design in Delhi.