Keep tabs on religious events as criminals using them to evade arrest: U.P. DGP

In the wake of criminals using religious events to conceal their identity and evade arrest after committing crime, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Monday issued directives to all districts and police commissionerates to keep a watch on people attending such programmes. Religious events are not only attended by locals but also by people from other districts and states. (For Representation)

The state police have come across several cases wherein criminals after committing crime attended religious events to take refuge and evade arrest. According to the state police headquarters, religious events are organised in districts across the state.

“These programmes are not only attended by locals but also by people from other districts and states. Recently, after the arrest of a criminal, it came to light that after committing a criminal activity, criminals attended religious events to evade arrest,” the DGP said.

This came to light during the probe into inspector Sunil Kumar’s death. Kumar died on January 23 this year, two days after he was shot at allegedly by members of the Mustafa Kagga gang during an encounter in Shamli district.

“It was during the probe of this incident that it came to light that criminals after committing crime were taking part in religious events to evade arrest,” the DGP said. “All districts and commissionerates have been directed to keep an eye on suspicious persons attending religious events,” Kumar added.

In this regard, the district intelligence system and social media cells should be activated and alerted. The district police and local intelligence unit should keep an eye on people attending such events, he said.

Organisers of such events must be contacted by senior police officers and proper briefing should be done regarding collection of details of persons attending the event, the DGP instructed.

It must be ensured that organisers have details of all those participating in such programmes which they can make available to the local police and intelligence units on demand.

“To ensure that criminals don’t hide themselves in religious events after committing a crime, a register having complete details of persons attending the event should be made and the photo identity and Aadhaar cards of people coming and going should also be checked,” the DGP said.

“All entries in such registers should also be verified with their original place of residence. Every month, a gazetted police officer should observe/inspect the register related to the persons visiting the police station areas of their respective circle and if any suspicious person of criminal nature is found, legal action should be taken as per law,” Kumar added.