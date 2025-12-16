Keep violent ideologies away from schools, society: Akhilesh

Warning against those who place weapons above knowledge, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday urged people to keep such individuals away from schools, universities, families and society, saying that safeguarding education from violent ideologies was the responsibility of every civilised citizen. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

In an open letter addressed to citizens and shared on social media, Akhilesh wrote: “Those who consider weapons superior to knowledge should be kept away from schools, universities, homes, families and society. Education civilises violent thinking, and guarding education against people with violent ideologies is the responsibility of every civilised citizen.”

“Protecting individuals and society from them means protecting love, harmony and peace,” he said, alleging that such people were using divisive politics and hatred to preserve their dominance and further selfish interests, thereby disturbing peace, hindering progress and preventing change.

He called upon people to distance themselves from what he described as “negative, power-hungry individuals with violent thoughts” and to caution their families and friends.

Akhilesh alleged that these “dominant individuals” supported outdated and conservative thinking and were attempting to seize control of educational institutions to prevent children and young people from developing new ideas that could challenge long-standing power structures.

Referring to PDA (Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak), Akhilesh said now that the community had awakened, groups of negative individuals were panicking.

“Sensing the danger of public outrage, they are making a last-ditch effort to maintain their mental control by infiltrating into every sphere. These cowardly, tunnel-visioned people have now been mentally defeated and are heading towards an end that they can no longer prevent, because 95% of all societies combined are no longer willing to endure any more pain, suffering, or humiliation,” he added.