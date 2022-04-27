KGBV incident in Kheri: Two accused teachers terminated from service
LAKHIMPUR KHERI Services of two contractual teachers, Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar, who allegedly harassed girl students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay (KGBV) in Behjam block here on April 21 night to prevent their transfers, were terminated on Wednesday.
Around two dozen students were allegedly locked on the terrace of the school by the two teachers to pressure authorities into cancelling their transfer orders.
Another contractual teacher, Asha Rani Pathak, who was allegedly involved in groupism among teachers, was transferred to another school with immediate effect, said Laxmi Kant Pandey, district basic education officer (BSA).
The action came after the four-member team that spoke to the teachers, warden and the school girls, completed its inquiry into the incident and submitted report to Kheri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh on Tuesday.
The two teachers were found to have harassed KGBV girl students to get their transfer orders cancelled and disrupting the educational atmosphere there, said the BSA.
The DM approved the termination of services of the two teachers following which orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday, said the BSA.
To ensure adequate teaching arrangements after the termination of the contracts of the two, two teachers from Lakhimpur and Isanagar KGBV had been attached to the Behjam branch till further postings, he added.
On April 21 night, an embarrassing situation unfolded at KGBV (Behjam) when BSA Laxmikant Pandey and district coordinator, girls education, Renu Srivastava were intimated by warden Lalit Kumari that Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar had allegedly locked some girl students on the school’s terrace and misbehaved with them. The two teachers, along with some other teachers, had been transferred to other schools a day back.
The BSA and Renu Srivastava rushed to the school and rescued the girls through the women police from the Behjam police station.
An FIR in this connection was lodged while a four-member committee was set up to carry out departmental inquiry into the episode.
Man kills father with sword in Ferozepur village
A 21-year-old man killed his father, 42, with a sword at a village in Ferozepur on Wednesday. As per information, Gurmukh Singh of Pyareana village, Ferozepur, had some family dispute with his son Gursewak Singh. Gurmukh died on the spot. Charanjit Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against the accused and a hunt was on to nab him.
In four days, 6,031 loudspeakers removed from religious sites in UP
LUCKNOW Around 6,031 loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of other 29,674 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh over the past four days following a government order, said senior police officials on Wednesday. The home department sought a compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates over removal of loudspeakers/reducing their volume as per the directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.
RTI reply delay: PIO told to feed mid-day meal to students as ‘punishment’
The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission has asked a public information officer to feed mid-day meal to 250 school students in Ghazipur as a “symbolic punishment” for delay in replying to an RTI application. Hearing the RTI application of Bhupendra Kumar Pandey, the commission ordered the 'symbolic punishment' on Monday. While hearing the matter, Information commissioner Ajay Kumar Uprety found that PIO Chandrika Prasad didn't deliberately cause delay in providing the information.
Early morning storm wreaks havoc in Manipur; Several houses damaged
Several houses were damaged by an early morning storm accompanied by rain that swept through the various parts of Northeastern Manipur. The storm accompanied by rain that took place around 2.30am on Wednesday damaged more than a dozen houses at Okoklong in Noney district, according to villagers of Tamenglong district. “Three more houses were also damaged in Rengpang area too,” said a resident of Tamenglong town.
After tweet on 'resignation', Tej Pratap 'shifts' to Rabri Devi's house: Report
When it comes to RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, there is no end to suspense and theatrics. On Monday, the RJD president's maverick son announced his intention to “resign”. Sources told news agency PTI that the "reunion" has brought more anxieties than a delight to the family.
