KGMU conducts first reverse shoulder arthroplasty

Doctors at the department of orthopaedic surgery, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), successfully conducted their first reverse shoulder arthroplasty. The patient with the doctors (Sourced)

“The 51-year-old woman was suffering from arthritis and was unable to perform several daily-life activities, especially the ones involving movements primarily at the shoulder joint. We examined her and decided to go for shoulder replacement, eventually the first at the medical university,” said Dr Kumar Shantanu, faculty member, who saw the patient first in the OPD and then operated upon her.

“The patient Nankan, a resident of Gonda, is recovering,” he said. She was operated on November 6.

The patient suffered from a disease which involved multiple joints, including both her hips and shoulders. The patient had previously undergone hip replacement surgery for both her hips, under Dr Shantanu, which went successfully.

“Reverse shoulder arthroplasty, a sophisticated surgical technique, is primarily employed when conventional shoulder replacement is ineffective. It is particularly beneficial for patients with severe shoulder arthritis, irreparable rotator cuff tears, or other complex shoulder issues,” said Dr Shantanu.

The procedure involves replacing the articulating parts of the shoulder joint with specialised implants, thereby allowing different muscles to take over the functions typically performed by the damaged or deficient tendons.

