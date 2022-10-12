KGMU docs to now be paid at par with their SG-PGI counterparts

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has brought cheer among doctors of the Lucknow-based King George’s Medical University.

According to the government order, issued by medical education secretary Mumtaz Ahmed Siddiqui on Tuesday, doctors of the public medical facility will now be paid at par with their counterparts at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

KGMU has a total of 500 doctors who look after patients and train medical students. For a long time now, they had been asking the government to make their pay package at par with the doctors at SGPGIMS. Their demand has finally been heard by the government.

As per the directive, the arrear would be paid to KGMU doctors in four installments. Doctors will receive two installments this year and the other two installments in the new financial year.

Dr KK Singh, president of KGMU’s teachers’ association, and Dr Santosh Kumar, general secretary, welcomed the government’s decision.