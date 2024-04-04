KGMU dy registrar highlights sanitation issues on campus

Complaints of improper cleaning at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) campus, particularly proper disposal of biomedical waste, is an everyday issue. However, a letter from the office of the deputy registrar, KGMU, to all HoDs, confirms that the cleaning staff is doing everything but cleaning. For representation only (HT Photo)

“The sanitary attendants aren’t doing the cleaning work where they are deployed but are found engaged in other work. Complaints about improper cleaning are now an everyday issue,” reads the letter from deputy registrar to all section heads too.

The deputy registrar further said that with regular employees avoiding work, contractual staff must do it.

In a recent incident, a stray dog was seen wandering with a human hand held in its jaws. Since the bio-medical waste was not properly disposed of, the dog was able to pick it up from the emergency ward. After the incident, KGMU authorities removed some staff and transferred a few others.

Meanwhile, sanitary issues are being faced in wards, where patients are admitted, emergency wings of different departments and toilets. Bandages, used syringes, cotton, can be spotted on the campus, lying in plain sight.

Spokesperson KGMU, Dr Sudhir Singh, said, “Action is being ensured upon errant employees. We are committed to improving facilities, including waste disposal, hence monitoring of services on the campus is being increased.”