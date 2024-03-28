KGMU overhauls HRF team to tackle drug supply delays

In response to a flurry of complaints about the delay in medicine supply to patients from its hospital revolving fund (HRF) counters, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has revamped its entire HRF team. (File)

Vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand, who made the announcement on Wednesday, stated that Prof Anoop Verma of the forensic medicine department would now head the KGMU HRF as its chairman while Dr Balendra Pratap Singh of the prosthodontics department would be the faculty in-charge. Also, Dr Navin Singh, Dr Anand Pandey, Dr Amiya Agrawal and Dr Kushagra Gaurav Bhatnagar are appointed as co-faculty in-charges.

“After emergency services, the supply of medicines is second on our priority list and we are focused on improving the same,” said Prof Nityanand while talking to media persons.

Patients have been complaining that medicines, when brought through the HRF, are provided to them usually a week after, and even over 10 days later in many cases.

KGMU’s HRF is responsible for providing medicines to patients at a discount of up to 70%. Patients are eligible for a minimum of 30% discount. Many complained that they couldn’t get the medicines they needed as the stock available at the HRF stores was of poor quality.

“If a patient has to wait for a medicine for a week, then what is the use of even having it that late,” rued a senior KGMU faculty member.

KGMU sees a daily footfall of 7,000 patients in its outpatient wing and at least 4,000 people look to buying from the stores on the campus at discounted rates. Chief medical superintendent Dr BK Ojha and medical superintendent Dr D Himanshu were present with the V-C present at the press conference.

Prof Nityanand added if people suffering from common ailments were treated at district-level hospitals, then it would not only reduce the workload on the KGMU but also allow its doctors to engage more in research work along with better care for serious patients.