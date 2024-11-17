Menu Explore
KGMU to launch state’s first govt bone bank

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 18, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Dr Ashish Kumar, head of the orthopaedic surgery department at KGMU, said, "The cost of treatment is prohibitive, and most patients in our country cannot afford such care in private hospitals. While the number of government institutions focused on cancer care is increasing, many people still lack access to these advanced facilities."

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is set to establish the state’s first bone bank, marking a significant milestone in orthopaedic oncology care. This will be the first bone bank in any government institution in the state. The announcement was made on Sunday during the inaugural orthopaedic oncology masterclass, organised by the department of orthopaedic surgery at KGMU in association with Lucknow orthopaedic surgery.

This will be the first bone bank in any government institution in the state. (File photo)
This will be the first bone bank in any government institution in the state. (File photo)

In his address at the event, Dr Ashish Kumar, head of the orthopaedic surgery department at KGMU, said, “The cost of treatment is prohibitive, and most patients in our country cannot afford such care in private hospitals. While the number of government institutions focused on cancer care is increasing, many people still lack access to these advanced facilities.” He also underscored the burden of bone tumour management on society.

Nearly 100 delegates attended the masterclass, which featured expert-led sessions on early detection, surgical interventions, limb salvage procedures, and the role of multidisciplinary teams in patient care. Chief guest Prof Ajay Singh, Director of AIIMS Bhopal, along with other experts from across the country, discussed case studies, hands-on workshops, and the latest medical technologies in orthopaedic oncology.

