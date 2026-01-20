KGMU yet to share forensic experts roster, PMHS docs workload grows at Lko’s mortuary

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has not yet shared the roster of forensic doctors for conducting panel postmortems at the university’s postmortem house, despite its own request and approval from the chief medical officer (CMO), adding to the workload of Provincial Medical Health Service (PMHS) doctors. Lucknow mortuary (File photo)

Officials said more than 20 postmortems are conducted daily at the postmortem house in KGMU, putting a burden on the limited PMHS doctors.

Last year, KGMU had sought permission for its forensic medicine and toxicology department doctors to perform postmortems of unclaimed bodies and panel autopsies for academic and court-related purposes. The office of the CMO agreed and asked KGMU to provide a list of doctors with their names and mobile numbers for rotational duty.

Dr NB Singh, CMO, said the proposal aimed to involve KGMU forensic experts in postmortem work for teaching medical students and assisting in court proceedings. He said forensic doctors are trained to determine the cause and time of death and help identify deceased persons without identity proof. Dr Singh added that the roster would ease the burden on PMHS doctors and support legal processes.

On October 18, the CMO wrote to the KGMU administration seeking the daily schedule of doctors. After receiving no response, a reminder was sent on November 28. However, even after three months, the roster has not been submitted, leaving PMHS doctors to handle routine postmortem duties, along with their hospital responsibilities.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said several doctors, including those from the forensic medicine and toxicology department, are currently on winter vacation.”The roster would be prepared and sent once they resume duty,” he added. “Forensic experts are deputed for cases requiring panel postmortems and other important autopsies, though not daily,” he informed.

Earlier, postmortems of unclaimed bodies were conducted by forensic department doctors, while claimed bodies were examined by PMHS doctors posted at different hospitals in the state capital. PMHS doctors had raised concerns that postmortem duties were affecting hospital work and had written to the Governor and district authorities in October.

The facility handles around 7,500 to 8,000 postmortems annually, receiving bodies from 52 police stations, including the government railway police (GRP).