Khalistan sympathisers seeking refuge in Terai belt not a new phenomenon

LUCKNOW The encounter of three pro-Khalistan operatives in Pilibhit on Monday reinforces the belief that Khalistan movement sympathisers seeking refuge in the Terai region is not a new phenomenon, said officials. Police personnel and others stand near the body of one of the three terror suspects who were killed in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police, at a hospital, in Pilibhit, Monday. (PTI Photo)

In June, the UP Police had sounded an alert in Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Budaun districts, after posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who led the Khalistan movement, and other separatists, were put up outside gurudwaras in Pilibhit and Bareilly, said a police official.

“We are committed to forge a united front, along with the police of other states and agencies to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, sending a strong and unequivocal message that UP will not be a safe haven for terror,” said UP DGP Prashant Kumar.

The Khalistani leaders’ posters outside gurudwaras seems to be a larger conspiracy of separatist groups to widen support for themselves. This incident hinted at the presence of Khalistani sympathizers in Pilibhit and Bareilly, he said.

The first incident of posters was reported from Pilibhit’s Puranpur police station limits, the same area where the three pro-Khalistan militants were gunned down on Monday, while the second incident was reported from Baradari police station area of Bareilly, he said.

An intelligence official said there was a trend of portraying Khalistani terrorists as martyrs. Shahid Diwas (Martyrs Day) was observed by Sikhs from June 1 to 6, during which the controversial posters were put up outside gurudwaras and efforts were on to gain support from local Sikhs, he added.

In September 2017, Gopi Ghanshampura alias Gurpreet Singh, the mastermind of Punjab’s ‘Nabha Jail Break’ in which six criminals and pro-Khalistan militants had escaped from the judicial custody, was reported to be living secretly in UP’s Shahjahanpur. Ghanshampura was later arrested by the Punjab Police.