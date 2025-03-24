The kin of slain CRPF head constable Raj Kumar Yadav have accused a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Ayodhya district of harassing the latter’s son, who was killed in a road accident on Saturday. They claimed that they had lodged complaints against the harassment with the district magistrate, too, but no action was taken against the official. Killed in road mishap, Ayodhya man’s family accuses SDM of harassment

Shivam Yadav was struck by a truck while returning from work, near Saadatganj on the Faizabad-Lucknow highway on Saturday evening. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 8 pm, police said.

Shivam was a clerk in the office of Sohawal SDM Abhishek Singh. At the hospital, Shivam’s family blamed the SDM for his death, suggesting that persistent harassment had deeply upset Shivam.

Raj Kumar, Shivam’s father, was among the 22 security personnel who were killed in an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh in 2021.

Paras Nath, a close relative, said officials solicited Shivam to collect bribes. Upon failing to comply with their demands, he faced vulgar abuse and public humiliation, including a forced head-shaving incident, Nath said.

After his death, Shivam’s relatives and locals held a protest on Ram Path. Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad and former SP minister Pawan Pandey joined the demonstration. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh questioned the zero-tolerance policy of the state government regarding corruption.

Responding to the allegations, Ayodhya DM Chandra Vijay Singh on Sunday said the issue was being investigated by city magistrate Rajesh Mishra.

Shivam’s maternal grandfather Ramprasad Yadav said officials at Sohawal tehsil harboured animosity towards Shivam. They subjected him to persistent harassment and deliberately detained him at the office until late hours, he alleged.