Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: HC allows plea by plaintiff in suit no. 17 to sue in representative capacity on behalf of Krishna devotees

The Allahabad high court on Friday allowed an application moved by the plaintiff in suit number 17 to sue in a representative capacity on behalf of and for the benefit of devotees of Lord Krishna who may be interested in the suit in connection with the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute at Mathura. The Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute pertains to Mathura. (FILE PHOTO)

The application was filed under Order 1 Rule 8 of the Civil Procedure Code in Original Suit no. 17 of 2023 (Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman And 4 Others vs Anjuman Islamia Committee Of Shahi Masjid Idgah And 7 Others).

Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra adjourned till August 22 the hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah title dispute at Mathura.

A notice under Order 1 Rule 8 (1)(a) CPC will be issued within 15 days in a national newspaper at the plaintiff’s expense to all the persons interested in the suit.

A representative suit allows one or more persons to sue or be sued on behalf of numerous persons who have the same interest in a suit.

Earlier, on July 4, the Allahabad high court had dismissed an application moved by the Hindu side seeking a court direction that the word “disputed structure” be used in place of “Shahi Idgah mosque” in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah title dispute case.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits. The controversy concerns the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb-era Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

The Hindu side has sought possession of the site after removal of the structure of Shahi Eidgah masjid. They have also sought restoration of the temple in its place and for permanent injunction in this regard.

In May 2023, the Allahabad high court transferred all such suits from the Mathura court to itself.