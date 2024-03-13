The Allahabad high court on Wednesday asked the Muslim side to file objections by March 20 to an application seeking directions not to interfere with the Hindu devotees in performing worship over Krishna Koop (Krishna Well) situated at Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah and to maintain adequate security and safety during the worship. The Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shah Eidgah in Mathura. (FILE PHOTO)

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain also directed the Muslim side to file objections by March 20 in another application seeking puja inside Shahi Eidgah premises of Mathura on April 1, which is “Mata Sheetla Saptami” and on April 2, which is “Mata Sheetla Ashtami”, as per the Hindu calendar.

An application filed by Ashutosh Pandey (plaintiff in one of the Krishna Janmabhoomi suits) said that every year “pooja and archana” is performed by Hindu devotees as “Bassoda pooja” on the premises of the disputed property.

“This year, such pooja and archana would be falling on 1.4.2024, as ‘Mata Sheetla Saptami’ and on 2.4.2024, as ‘Mata Sheetala Ashtami’. On the said dates, as per past practice, Bassoda Pooja has to be performed by the plaintiffs, while the defendants are preventing the plaintiffs to perform such pooja and archana in Krishna Koop (Krishna Well),” the application said.

The other application was also moved in one of the 18 suits on the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah. It sought directions that the respondent/defendants shall be restrained from interfering in the worship by Hindu devotees over Krishna Koop at Shahi Eidgah by Muslim community and maintaining adequate security and safety.

After hearing the parties concerned, the court said, “Objections against the aforesaid applications (paper no.A-20) may be filed by the defendants by the date fixed.”

Meanwhile, after hearing the parties at length in the Krishna-Janmabhoomi Shahi Eidgah matter, the Allahabad high court adjourned its hearing till March 20.

In continuation of her earlier arguments, advocate Taslima Aziz Ahmadi, appearing on behalf of Muslim side through video conference, submitted before the court that suit is barred by limitation.

It was further submitted that suit has been filed for possession after removal of the Shahi Eidgah Masjid structure as well as for restoration of the temple and for a permanent injunction. The prayer in the suit shows the structure of the masjid is there and the committee of management is in possession of the same, she said.

“In this way, a question/dispute has been raised on Waqf property and thus provisions of Waqf Act will apply and, in such, it is the waqf tribunal who has jurisdiction to hear the matter and not a civil court,” Ahmadi said.

The court asked her to conclude her arguments by the next date of hearing.