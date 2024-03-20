 Krishna janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidhgah case: Alld HC adjourns hearing till April 1 - Hindustan Times
Krishna janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidhgah case: Alld HC adjourns hearing till April 1

Mar 20, 2024 10:12 PM IST

In the application, Ashutosh Pandey stated that 'Basoda puja' is performed every year by Hindu devotees in the premises of the disputed property on 'Mata Sheetla Saptami' and on 'Mata Sheetala Ashtami'.

Muslim side responded that no order on such an application is required to be passed while the hearing on the application regarding the suit’s maintainability is pending. (Sourced)
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Wednesday adjourned 18 suits in the matter of Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah dispute in Mathura till April 1, 2024.

On Wednesday, the Muslim side raised an objection to the application filed by Ashutosh Pandey, the plaintiff in suit no. 4 of 2023, seeking permission to offer prayers at the ‘Krishna Koop’ located within the disputed property’s premises.

In the application, Ashutosh Pandey stated that ‘Basoda puja’ is performed every year by Hindu devotees in the premises of the disputed property on ‘Mata Sheetla Saptami’ and on ‘Mata Sheetala Ashtami’. This year ‘Mata Sheetla Saptami’ falls on April 1 and ‘Mata Sheetla Ashtami’ on April 2. However, the defendants (Muslim side) are preventing the plaintiffs from performing rituals at the Krishna Koop (Krishna well) but the defendants (Muslim side) are preventing the plaintiffs to perform their rituals in Krishna Koop (Krishna well).

However, the Muslim side responded that no order on such an application is required to be passed while the hearing on the application regarding the suit’s maintainability is pending.

On other hand, it was submitted on behalf of Hindu side that persons having faith and belief in Hinduism should be given liberty to perform Puja at the aforesaid place. It was further said that such application is always maintainable, and it is discretionary power of the court to entertain such application and to pass orders on them.

After hearing both sides, justice Mayank Kumar Singh adjourned the hearing of the case till April 1, 2024.

