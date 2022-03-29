KV Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque case adjourned till April 4
PRAYAGRAJ Expressing dissatisfaction over the absence of senior government counsel, the Allahabad high court adjourned hearing of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex case till April 4, 2022 due to paucity of time.
Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi, Justice Prakash Padia observed, “Though the central government and the state government are the party, it is unfortunate that no senior counsel is present on their behalf except Sri Rajesh Kumar Mishra and Ved Prakash Dwivedi, learned standing counsel for the state.”
On March 24, the counsel representing the temple argued that the religious character of the place of worship remained the same as on the day of August 15, 1947, therefore, the provisions of Place of Worship Act, 1991 cannot be applied.
Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 bars filing of suit or any other legal proceedings with respect to conversion of religious character of any place of worship, existing on August 15, 1947.
The civil judge (senior division), fast track court (FTC) of Varanasi, had directed the ASI on April 8, 2021, to conduct a survey of KV Temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex to find out whether a temple was demolished to build the mosque that stands adjacent to the KV Temple.
Subsequently, the high court, in the present case, had on September 9, 2021, stayed the Varanasi court’s order dated April 8, 2021, that directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive physical survey of the KV Temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings of this case.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
