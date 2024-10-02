KVKs to adopt two villages to help farmers enhance income

The Yogi government has launched an initiative to increase farmers’ income in Uttar Pradesh, directing 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the state to adopt two villages each to introduce and educate farmers on advanced agricultural technologies for the upcoming Rabi season. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Under this initiative, KVKs will train farmers in the latest agricultural techniques, focusing on pulses, oilseeds, and horticulture. The government has provided at least 10 hectares of land to each KVK for advanced seed production and technical demonstrations,” a spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Special attention will be given to boosting the cultivation of key crops, with KVKs working to strengthen farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and promoting natural farming, integrated pest management, and soil health. Farmers will benefit from study tours, seminars, and interactions with agricultural scientists during the Rabi season.

A video conference is scheduled for October 4 to discuss preparations for these Rabi season initiatives, involving KVK presidents, representatives from state agricultural universities, and agriculture department officials.