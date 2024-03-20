La Martiniere College impasse: Teachers, other staff and daily wagers not paid salaries since January

Teaching, non teaching, temporary and daily wagers of La Martiniere College, Lucknow have not received their salaries since January. Teachers, other staff and daily wagers not paid salaries since January

This situation has arisen due to a prolonged stand off among the principal, bursar, local committee of governors and trustees over the seventh pay commission roll out.

There are approximately 150 regular teachers and non-teaching staff in the college, 60 temporary staff (teaching, non-teaching) and 400 daily wagers like gardeners, electricians and others.

Only 150 regular teaching non teaching staff are eligible for the seventh pay commission since January 1, 2023. But at La Martiniere the salary of all permanent, temporary and daily wagers got stuck because of infighting within the college administration and management.

Principal Carlyle McFarland said: “Stand off between trustees and local committee of governors is the main reason for this situation.” He said the college office prepares one salary bill for all the staff and pensioners. “The Local Committee of Governors approved seventh pay commission with effect from January 1, 2023. The arrears was to be paid from the college reserves,” he said.

There are 3260 students in the college and ratification of trustees is needed for hike in fees for session 2024-25, he added.

Bursar Adrian Michael had written to district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar on January 27 and cited minutes of the meeting of the Local Committee of Governors dated December 9, 2023 to make his point that there was no reference to seventh pay scale being approved at the meeting.

“There is no reference to the effective date of implementation of seventh pay scales to staff, no reference to approval to 53% fee hike effective April 2023 to fund seventh pay scale and if arrears are to be realised from parents. Lastly, there is no reference that in the absence of fee increase the surplus reserves available with the college is to be used for this purpose,” the bursar had said in his letter.

“In absence of clear instructions I recused myself from signing the enhanced salary and pension bill as per 7CPC for January 2024,” the bursar wrote.

The college principal sent this letter to chairman and all members of Local Committee of Governors of the college and stated that bursar had intimated that he will not sign salary and pension statements in the absence of clear instruction.

When contated, the bursar refused to comment on the whole episode. Meanwhile 11 teachers who were dismissed from their services this month are hopeful that things will get sorted out soon.

Amrit Awasthi, one of the dismissed teachers, said, “This is not a matter of few staff. All teaching and non teaching staff are impacted and we are hopeful that things will get resolved at the earliest.”