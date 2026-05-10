Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Former DM to appear before trial court on May 13 via video conferencing

A day after the Supreme Court expressed disappointment over the non-production of witnesses in the ongoing trial against Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, and others in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case, district government counsel (DGC) Arvind Tripathi, who is representing the state government in a Lakhimpur Kheri court, said the then district magistrate is scheduled to appear before the trial court via video conferencing on May 13. Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, 2021. (FILE PHOTO)

Two First Information Reports (FIRs), 219 and 220, were lodged on October 4, 2021, in connection with the violence: one by farmers implicating Ashish Mishra and the other by BJP ward member Sumit Jaiswal against unidentified miscreants.

“We are trying our best to present witnesses in court. Tracking witnesses is not an easy task after nearly five years of the incident. Most of them are not present at their original address,” Tripathi said.

“Arvind Chaurasia, who was the district magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri when the incident took place, has now retired. His last posting was in the irrigation department. He could not be tracked. The summons order could only be served on his personal cellphone number,” the DGC added.

“At present, he is in Delhi and has requested to appear before the court through video conferencing. His appearance via conferencing is scheduled for May 13,” he said.

“An NBW was issued against inspector Anil Kumar Singh, after he failed to appear before the court to record his statement. He is now posted with the crime branch, Sitapur and will appear before the court through video conferencing,” said Tripathi.

Another police officer Vinod Gautam, who is posted as station house officer, Thangaon, will also appear via video conferencing.

In the ongoing first trial, 45 witnesses have recorded their statements in court and 25 have back-tracked, according to Tripathi.

In the second trial, out of 35 witnesses, 34 have appeared before the court and only one remains.

“In the second trial, the testimony of investigating officer Sudhir Kumar Pandey is going on in the court. He is the last witness in this case,” Tripathi said.

THE CASE

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, 2021, eight people were killed. Four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a convoy of SUVs during a protest by farmers against three agri reform laws (since repealed) and two BJP workers and a driver were killed in retaliation.

The Supreme Court is monitoring the trial of this high -profile case, which is going on in the court of the district judge.

Former Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the case.

“After scrutiny of 441 witnesses, a total of 208 witnesses were left. On second scrutiny, 103 witnesses were finalised,” said Tripathi.

“Trial is going on daily basis. Jagjit Singh, father of one of the farmers who died in the violence, was the first prosecution witness to appear before the court. He is also a complainant in the case,” he said.